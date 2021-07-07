These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford, 19, Elwood, booked at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and hold for another jurisdiction.
Matthew Allen Dishman, 51, Muncie, booked at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of check deception.
Jordan Jay Goode, 29, Pendleton, booked at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
Colby Allen Colyer, 28, 1700 block of E. 50th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, manufacturing methamphetamine and dealing in a schedule iv substance.
Christian Ryan Kanedy, 26, Muncie, booked at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Tony Allen White, 39, 1100 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of sanctions.
Donald Joseph Richardson, 64, 500 block of W. Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Robert Michael Richardson, 33, 500 block of W. Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Christopher Lee Sutton, 34, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson, booked at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
Charles Kevin Smith, 64, 2500 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent.
William Allen Cornwell, 43, 2200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of invasion of privacy and hold for probation violation.
Shannon Duane Wooden Jr., 20, Alexandria, booked at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment.
Gregory Arthur Deborde, 53, Indianapolis, booked at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Tory Alan Esarey, 33, Elwood, booked at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license.
Robert Kyle Rieding, 27, Greenfield, booked at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.