INDIANAPOLIS — Please be advised that the Tuesday, Jan. 18 performance of Jesus Christ Superstar has been postponed due to travel conditions impacted by recent weather events.
The show will go on as scheduled the remaining Wednesday through Sunday performances.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and the Broadway in Indianapolis eClub for the Tuesday performance will be automatically refunded. Subscribers have the option of exchanging tickets for another performance by going online to broadwayinindianapolis.com or by calling 1-800-793-7469.
