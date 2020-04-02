Country singer Garth Brooks has made very few political endorsements before.
But this is a presidential year. And feelings run high in a social media-charged atmosphere where a preponderance of people tend to make their political stances public in vociferous fashion.
It seems Brooks showed up at a concert in Michigan about a month ago wearing a football jersey in Detroit Lions colors with No. 20 on it and the name Sanders embroidered on the back. NFL fans, of course, recognize the Lions’ No. 20 as belonging to all-time great running back Barry Sanders.
But maybe country music fans tend to pay more attention to NASCAR than to the NFL or something. And many of them tend to be a bit on the conservative side politically, either supporting President Trump or leaning toward more moderate front-runner Joe Biden or someone else for the Democratic nod to oppose him. Anyhow, many got the idea that Brooks’ jersey with Sanders on it somehow indicated an endorsement of avowed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders’ bid for the nomination. They flooded the media with flak.
“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans,” read one Instagram comment. “Please don’t make the mistake of getting political,” went another.
Fortunately, Brooks mostly got a kick out of the mistaken identity flap. So did Sanders – Barry, that is. In fact Barry, who played 10 seasons with the Lions and is the NFL’s fourth leading all-time rusher, tweeted, “Hay @garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20for2020.”
Brooks tweeted back, “Hey @Barry Sanders I would run any race with you! #Number20for2020 HA!!! love you pal, g.”
The Detroit Lions weighed in with a Facebook post featuring a picture of their former star wearing No. 20, accompanied by a political symbol resembling a goat, with the slogan “Barry 2020.”
Brooks’ kinship with Barry Sanders dates back to their college days at Oklahoma State University where both were involved in athletics, although the similarity probably ends there. Sanders was a star football player there and won the Heisman Trophy. Brooks threw the javelin as a member of the track team.
“I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college,” Brooks told the audience at his Detroit concert. “I was lucky to go to school with him. You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man. It’s an honor to wear this jersey tonight.”
Brooks did back then-Congressman Dave McCurdy, D-Oklahoma, a childhood friend, in his unsuccessful 1994 U.S. Senate bid. And he said he had been asked to perform at one Trump rally but declined due to a scheduling conflict.
Getting Bernie mixed up with Barry may have been taking politics to the next level. But more likely it’s a lesson in paying attention to what is really going on.
