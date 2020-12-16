Someone asked what my favorite fast food was when I was growing up.
Well, there was Hill’s Snappy Service down behind the old J.C. Penney store on 11th. It’s long since been replaced by the downtown parking garage. During my lunch hour from old Central Junior High I’d go in and order two 15-cent hamburgers with mustard and an order of fries to go and get them within a minute or two. Once it was extra crowded, but they spotted me and sacked up my usual order without my having to say a word.
Other than that, fast food wasn’t even a concept. Usually we ate at home. Yes, at home. Mom cooked the meals, Dad came home and we all sat down at the dinner table and ate at the same time. Yes, we had choices: eat it or go hungry.
I never heard of pizza until we moved to Indiana in 1951. I was introduced to it when Uncle Henry ordered one from Anello’s Pizzeria; we went to pick it up and I watched them spread the dough, ladle on the sauce, add toppings and stick it in the oven. Pizza wasn’t delivered to your house in those days – but milk was, in quart glass bottles.
When I was in first grade, Dad taught in the high school wing of the building where I went. But since high school started later, I was late frequently. There were no school buses, so they ended up letting me take the city bus back and forth. In third grade we moved within three blocks of the school, so I walked to school every day and ate lunch at home.
Moving here, junior high was further away, so we took specially chartered city buses to school until I was older, when I began walking the entire two miles back and forth, no matter the weather. On occasion I’d ride my bike, which had balloon tires and one speed. School buses didn’t operate in the old city limits back then.
Some of my friends had paper routes. Nearly all newspapers were delivered by schoolboys in those days, either on their bikes or on foot. My daughters all had paper routes in the days before motor routes became the way to go – and of course the old man got occasional delivery experience if one of them was sick or otherwise unavailable.
We got our first television when I was about 14, a Zenith floor model with a 15-inch round screen with a black and white picture. Every home had an antenna on the roof, and you could get one or two channels. If you wanted to change channels you had to get up and walk to the set. And you learned how to adjust the horizontal and vertical hold buttons whenever the picture started rolling.
Today’s youngsters can’t begin to comprehend what we went through at their age.
