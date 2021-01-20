Two decades ago we were taking a tour of the nation's Capitol. As we approached a stairway leading to the House and Senate galleries, we were admonished not to take pictures of the staircase for security reasons.
We never imagined that some 20 years later a mob of unruly rioters would ascend this very staircase as American citizens (of sorts) trashed the seat of the world's longest continuous democracy, purportedly in the name of overturning an election.
It didn't succeed. Yesterday Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. And repercussions of January 6 continue in vindictive congressional action on impeachment of a man who no longer occupies the White House.
The worst chaos on Capitol Hill since the War of 1812 followed then-President Donald Trump's encouragement of thousands of loyalists to march to the Capitol in a show of support for his bid to stop the electoral vote acceptance over unsubstantiated allegations of fraudulent voting. Defeat is a word that never has entered the lexicon, much of it caustic, of the outspoken 45th president.
My wife often accuses me of looking for the best in my observations of people. Accordingly, I have trouble believing that even the often curmudgeonly Trump ever thought of his marching orders as a conscious call to violence, as did his many critics. Perhaps he should have, just as Capitol police should have been better prepared, given intelligence reports pointing to likely infiltration among his supporters of a variety of mayhem-minded groups bent on everything from anarchy to insurrection, and who came demonstrably well prepared for the task. Unlike some others, I have to wonder if some of the same thugs trashing and looting the Capitol might not also have been instigators in last summer's urban riots that trashed many of America's cities.
Thus even with only days left in Trump's term of office and his promise that the transition would happen on schedule, his political adversaries continued to pursue a course that lies somewhere between locking the barn door after the horse was stolen and beating a dead horse. Either way it's likely counterproductive; even with a strong base of loyalists, Trump's political future is likely headed for the glue factory.
It now falls to Biden to deal with the mess with which Trump has been saddled for the last four years. There is the lingering COVID-19 pandemic for which vaccinations are only now beginning to take place. And a bitterly divided Congress, both parties seemingly drifting ever further apart. Even with titular control of the Senate, the Democrats will have to court a spirit of bipartisanship with opposition Republicans that hasn't been seen in many years, and Vice President Kamala Harris' presence will have to be a constant to offer tiebreakers whenever a Senate vote occurs.
A return to some degree of bipartisanship would be most welcome. I doubt retroactive impeachment proceedings will help.
Jim Bailey's column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
