There are only a couple of things that happen every four years in which anyone who cares (chief among them the news media) starts looking ahead as soon as they are finished. One is the presidential election. Then there’s the Summer Olympic Games.
There’s only a year to get psyched up for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. But don’t worry – NBC, which holds exclusive rights to bring them to our TV screens, and its affiliates across the country will be reminding us from now until then with endless promos.
There will be five new, uh, sports in the Tokyo Olympics. Baseball (for men) and softball (for women) return. Really, they should never have left. I’m sure infinitely more people around the globe spend their summers swinging a bat at a ball than on the diving board or the rifle range, for instance.
We can’t say as much for the other sports making their debuts. There’s surfing, the results of which will be at the mercy of the waves off the coast of Japan. I’m sure the USA can field competitive teams from the Hawaiian beach bums who spend all year timing the waves at Waikiki.
Karate takes its place alongside judo, giving hundreds of young rainbow belts something to shoot for. And they’re also adding sport climbing, that rousing state fair activity, and skateboarding, both park and street classes. Seriously, how can the rest of the world compete with American street kids in those events?
If that isn’t enough, we understand breakdancing is being considered for 2024. OK, now how about some of those made-for-TV competitions?
Tokyo is a long way to go to see Olympic competition live. Thank goodness for television. It’s in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028 if you want to travel to the West Coast.
My only live experience with international competition was the Pan-American Games held in Indianapolis in 1987. It was interesting to watch the best athletes from across the hemisphere compete in everything from basketball to swimming to volleyball to tennis.
Will the Olympics ever make it to Indianapolis? Not in my lifetime. Or yours either. Though Indy does have the beginnings of world-class facilities for some events, only cities such as L.A. or Atlanta have been able to raise the kind of financial backing to host the world.
It’s probably a good thing none of my kids ever became a world-class athlete. I would have had to take out a second mortgage to follow them around the world. Of course, such is the stuff of dreams anyhow. With baseball-playing and soccer-playing grandsons, I don’t figure on facing that dilemma in 2028, even if I were still able to hobble onto a plane.
So I reckon we can just let the NBC affiliates promote the heck out of themselves until the Olympics get here. Then we can dream about what could have been.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.