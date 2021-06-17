People are coming outside again. More than 100,000 people crowded inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time in two years. Masks are increasingly coming off previously covered faces. And those ominous numbers of people fighting COVID are steadily heading downhill as people are rolling up their sleeves to receive vaccinations.
Now a problem seems to be that the shots are too readily available. The majority of the country’s populace has been vaccinated, and there is no longer a waiting list. In fact health officials have been resorting to advertising the merits of vaccination to try to convince the ambivalent.
I recall a Bactine antiseptic commercial from another era, which could easily be rewritten to fit the current emphasis:
Pffft! goes the vaccine,
Pffft! goes the vaccine,
Down goes the mean old COVID.
For those of a certain age, vaccinations have long been a part of life. That scar on my left shoulder from my smallpox shot as a toddler has long since faded. But it used to be universal before the once-dread disease was finally eradicated from the planet. Then came shots for diphtheria, tetanus, mumps and measles. I received the Salk polio vaccine in college and was doubly protected in the Army with the Sabin sugar cube. During basic training we were herded through a series of shots to protect against whatever was going on in the world if we should have to ship out. I did have one or two unpleasant though brief reactions; the day we went through the live-fire infiltration course I was feeling kind of achy following a cholera vaccination.
So for most of my peers and those close behind us, the opportunity to put fears (overblown or not) and the inconvenience of the coronavirus behind us couldn’t have come too soon. My wife and I are fully protected (we had no significant reaction). So are a couple of our kids and some of our grandkids. So are most of our friends.
Today’s entitled generation, however, seems to have different ideas about the wisdom of “getting stuck.” Some have vowed never to be dragged kicking and screaming into a vaccine clinic for a variety of reasons.
There is reported apathy and doubt over adequate testing of the vaccines. There’s also the anti-vaxxer movement that has bought into apocryphal and almost totally unconfirmed reports of vaccines causing all sorts of debilitating conditions. And of course some people simply aren’t wild about the thoughts of having a needle jabbed in their arm.
Strangely (or perhaps not) there’s also the political angle. President Biden is pushing vaccines, therefore they’re against it. Never mind that the vaccine push began on former President Trump’s watch, and he too has been vaccinated.
COVID probably could be put behind us more quickly if vaccination were universal. Given that this simply won’t happen, it may be some time before it becomes a distant memory.
