An individual’s faith, or lack thereof, is necessarily a very personal thing. Most people don’t like to be told what to believe.
Of course, that’s easier said than done.
We cite a case in point, which could be hypothetical but happens all the time. A certain parent enrolls her preschool children in a day care sponsored by and located in a local church. Did I mention the parent in question is a professed atheist? Right away we see the problem.
The parent’s desire is that her kids not be subjected to religious propaganda – some might call it brainwashing – during their hours in day care. As it happens, the church’s children’s pastor schedules a regular presentation to the day care classes that includes all sorts of neat biblically-based puppet shows, Bible stories and the like, commonly used to lay an early foundation for common knowledge of the Christian faith. On those days, the parent makes sure not to bring her children to their classes until after it is done.
It could be said, of course, that the parent has the prerogative to supervise what ideas her kids are or are not exposed to. But immediately a couple of questions come to mind.
The first is obvious. If the parent is that dead set against her children being exposed to ideas of faith in which she does not believe, why are they attending a church-sponsored day care in the first place? More avenues of preschool care are becoming available that do not involve institutions of faith. And certainly it seems trying to dictate what a church day care can and cannot teach individual children strikes us as a case of the tail wagging the dog.
Again, what will she do when the kids are school age? Public schools now cannot make religious thought part of the curriculum. But it doesn’t end there. A good many public educators are people of faith who have developed ways of communicating that faith in a natural way that illuminates without directly instructing.
The alternative, private schools, tend to be fostered by religious bodies. Religious faith not only is alive and well in these institutions but is actively taught in the classroom.
Whatever the motivating factors in people who lean to atheism or religious unbelief, they are unable to comprehend what many of us see as the necessary involvement of an all-encompassing being who created and sustains the awesome universe we live in and actively communicates with his creation. And they don’t want their future generations to see it either.
Ultimately it may be a losing battle. Ever hear of William J. Murray III? He is a Baptist minister and head of the Religious Freedom Coalition. You’ve probably heard of his mother, the late Madalyn Murray O’Hair, who was instrumental in banning organized prayer in public schools. She hoped to shield her son from being exposed to religious faith. She failed.
