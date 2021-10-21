ANDERSON — A successful program that helps single parents obtain a post-secondary education in Louisville is coming to Madison County next year.
JobSource has become an official affiliate of Family Scholar House and recently obtained a 12-unit apartment complex to start the opportunity for single parents next August.
There are more than 15,000 single-parent households in Madison County.
The Family Scholar House program is designed to break the circle of poverty for single parents to enable them to secure higher paying employment.
The group purchased the West Campus Apartments from Anderson University, according to Doug Eckerty, director of JobSource.
“We’re bringing the program to Anderson with the help of the Family Scholar House,” he said Tuesday.
Eckerty said JobSource has applied for several grants to cover the cost of refurbishing and remodeling those apartments.
He said the apartments sat vacant for several years but the structure of the two buildings remains solid, and work will be done on the interiors.
The plan is to remodel the building that contains four apartments when the grant funds are received, then do the eight units in the future.
Included in the program is on-site child care, tutoring and mentoring in finances and parenting.
Eckerty said the first clients in the program will move into the apartments in July, and classes will start in August.
Pre-residential services will start in January, and single parents can enroll at that time by calling 765-646-9276, ext. 5503.
Eckerty said JobSource is working with Anderson University and Ivy Tech Community College, and there will be an outreach program for single parents already taking classes.
JobSource will have a presence on both campuses to assist students.
“This is an educational program with a housing component,” he said.
Cathe Dykstra, executive director of Family Scholar House, said the Louisville-based organization will provide technical assistance, a database and communication system to JobSource.
“We want JobSource to be the best they can be for Madison County,” she said. “They won’t have to start from scratch.“
Dysktra said those enrolling in the program have to be seeking a post-secondary education; housing will be paid by the federal government.
Family Scholar House, through a U.S. Department of Labor grant, is working in 23 states with 30,000 households with an adult who wants to get a nursing degree.
“Our graduation rate is 98% and we're working with 16 different colleges,” Dystra said.
There is a Family Scholar House in Muncie.
She said 62% of their clients go into nursing.
Through their different opportunities in Louisville, the program served 4,694 single parents and 6,208 children last year
