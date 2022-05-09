The boys’ faces in the old photograph I find while sorting through family keepsakes speak to me.
There are three of them.
The one on the left belongs to my Uncle Ray. The one in the center is my late Uncle Don. The little guy on the right is my father.
The picture is at least 90 years old. The figures in the photo are little older than toddlers.
I’m guessing it was taken right about the time they went into the orphanage. That’s where Dad and Ray spent a good slice of their childhoods. Soon, Don would be adopted out of his birth family. The brothers would reconnect years later in young manhood, when their service in the U.S. military helped them track each other down and get in touch.
The three little boys in the photo already had known tough times.
It was the heart of the Great Depression. Their mother—my grandmother—had broken down and been sent away. They would see her only intermittently for the rest of her life and never outside of an institution.
Their father—my grandfather—was desperately trying to determine a way to hold onto both his job and his family. Putting his boys in the orphanage was the only way he could care for them without a spouse. Those years and the hard choices left marks on him. He spent the rest of his days refusing to talk about this period in his life.
Because I know their stories, I also know that many hard days await these little boys.
All three will struggle through the Depression.
Among them, they will know the pain of divorce, the death of a beloved spouse and, with Don’s demise, the loss of a sibling. One of them—my father—will experience the loss of both a child and a grandchild.
They all will have professional ups and downs, moments of doubt and disappointment. Life will knock them down, again and again and again.
None of that is apparent in the photo.
My Uncle Ray looks straight at the camera, a smile on his face and with his head cocked in a fashion that he passed on to all my male cousins. Don is so swaddled in woolen clothing—the photo was taken during a Minnesota winter—that he can barely hold himself upright.
My dad looks straight ahead, his gaze level and searching, a look of his I’ve known my entire life. It is, I know, less an indication of great determination than a sign that his sight—he and I share a hereditary eye disease—already was troubling him.
Even so, I find it touching, an indication that even though he couldn’t really see the path ahead of him, he was determined to find his way.
Some people, knowing the stories, might think this photo would evoke sadness.
My father and his brothers did not have easy lives. Many times they were knocked down.
But I find myself thinking of all the times they got back up.
Each of them had children. Their children had children. One of them—my Uncle Ray—even has great-grandchildren now.
Those children and grandchildren have scattered. The lines tying family together stretch across the landscape.
But, by and large, they are healthy. They are happy. They lead more comfortable lives than the little boys in the photo would know.
None of that would have been possible if those brothers had not found their way forward from that moment.
If they hadn’t summoned the resolve to pick themselves up, again and again and again.
The boys in this photo had many hard times awaiting them.
Their children and grandchildren will have tough times and difficult days ahead of them, too.
But the little boys in the picture give us some idea of how to face those tough times, those difficult days.
Those young faces help tell us who we are and where we came from.