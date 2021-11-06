Two named to angus association
Madison Schuyler Wainscott, Elwood, and Trice Marsh, Frankton, are new junior members of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The Herald Bulletin
