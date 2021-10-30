Coleman gets BSU award of distinction
MUNCIE — Terry Coleman, director of the DNR Division of State Parks, received the Ball State University Natural Resources and Environmental Management Departments’ (NREM) Award of Distinction at its annual banquet on Oct. 8.
Coleman has been with DNR for 42 years, starting as a seasonal worker at Pokagon State Park the day after he graduated high school. He graduated from Ball State in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and biology, and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including assistant property manager, property manager, north region manager and deputy director of operations. He also worked two years for Ohio state parks.
In October 2020, Coleman became the first director of the Division of State Parks to be promoted from within the division.
Coleman has served for more than 20 years on the NREM Alumni Constituent Board of Directors and for more than 10 years on the BSU Alumni Council, including serving as its president in 2011.
The Herald Bulletin
