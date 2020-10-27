NOBLESVILLE — A judge has ruled that Madison County is entitled to be reimbursed for legal fees incurred as a result of a redistricting lawsuit brought by two local residents.
Hamilton Superior Court 1 Judge Mike Casati ruled Tuesday denying a motion for a summary judgment filed by attorneys for local residents Kevin Sipe and Wesley Likens.
“County defendants are entitled, as a matter of law, to their damages, costs and fees incurred in this matter,” Casati ruled.
A hearing on the amount owed to Madison County as a result of the lawsuit is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 23.
Madison County, through attorney Jonathan Hughes of the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, contends the county is entitled to $156,759 from Sipe and Likens for the cost of the legal action in January and the subsequent appeals.
The lawsuit sought to deny new district boundaries for the three seats on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Although Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem granted a preliminary injunction that would have maintained the original boundaries, the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and ruled the new district lines would be used for the 2020 election.
On behalf of the county, Hughes filed a counterclaim for recovery of legal expenses on Jan. 20. The attorneys for Sipe and Likens didn’t file an answer until June 16.
“Where a temporary injunction is dissolved and not replaced by a permanent injunction, the enjoined party is generally entitled to compensation for the damages it incurred,” Judge Casati wrote.
The ruling further states a defendant (Madison County) is entitled to fees and costs when it was determined that injunctive relief was not warranted.
Casati also noted that the answer to the county’s counterclaim filed in January was filed 125 days after the response was due from the attorneys for Sipe and Likens.
Bryce Owens, one of the two lawyers representing Sipe and Likens, withdrew from the case last week for medical reasons.
Sipe and Likens have been represented by local attorney Chris Gilley as well as Owens since the lawsuit was filed last December.
Concerning the awarding of legal fees, Hughes said during an Oct. 12 hearing that when an injunction is wrongly issued the court can award damages for the injunction and appeal.
“The point is, it makes the county whole,” Hughes said of the requested damages from Sipe and Likens.
“The Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs cannot prevail,” he said. “They don’t like the ruling.”
At that hearing Owens and Gilley contended Hughes failed to provide them with a copy of the time spent on the case, hourly rate and a contract.
Owens said it was impossible to determine the legal costs without the requested documents.
