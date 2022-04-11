Kaele Albert

Office sought: County Council District 4

Age: 30

Family: Husband, Doug; children Jack, Parker and Savannah

Occupation: Registered Nurse - Data and Quality Improvement

Political Experience: This is my first campaign for elected office.

Political Affiliation: Republican

Goals: My goals are to have an appropriate, working budget for the county. Increase transparency with taxpayers. While also working to create long-term plans that promote economic development and growth while increasing quality of life for residents and protecting agriculture in Madison County.

