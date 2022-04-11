Kaele Albert
Office sought: County Council District 4
Age: 30
Family: Husband, Doug; children Jack, Parker and Savannah
Occupation: Registered Nurse - Data and Quality Improvement
Political Experience: This is my first campaign for elected office.
Political Affiliation: Republican
Goals: My goals are to have an appropriate, working budget for the county. Increase transparency with taxpayers. While also working to create long-term plans that promote economic development and growth while increasing quality of life for residents and protecting agriculture in Madison County.