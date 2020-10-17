A friend shared an urgent message on Facebook.
“Please share!!!” it said. “Twitter and Facebook are blocking this!!! They are interfering with an election in the United States of America!! That is a violation of the 1st amendment!!! Everyone needs to stand up for our rights!!!”
The message included a link to a New York Post story that claimed to have uncovered a direct tie between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company that had given Biden’s son Hunter a seat on its board of directors. The story included a screenshot of what the newspaper described as a 2015 email from Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi thanking the younger Biden for “the opportunity to meet your father.”
Just for the record, the Biden campaign insists the email isn’t the smoking gun the candidate’s critics believe it to be. The campaign says it has no record of such a meeting, and it points out that multiple investigations by the news media and by congressional committees have failed to turn up a shred of evidence of any wrongdoing by the former vice president.
What is clear is that the two social media companies are still trying to figure out their roles as arbiters of truth in a presidential campaign.
On the day the story came out, Andy Stone, Facebook policy communication manager, sent out a tweet.
“While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want to be clear this story is eligible to be fact-checked by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners,” he said. “In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.”
The newspaper’s editorial board was quick to respond.
“So much for Facebook’s claims to be a neutral platform,” it said. “One of its top execs just put the social media giant firmly in the pro-Biden camp. And Twitter soon followed suit.”
While Facebook was using its algorithms to slow distribution of the story, Twitter flat-out blocked users from tweeting out links.
“Its excuse was the supposed ‘lack of authoritative reporting on the origins of the materials included in the article,’ which might — might! — violate its ‘Hacked Materials Policy,’ ” the editorial complained. “That The Post made very clear how the information ended up in its possession didn’t matter.”
It was a clear case, the newspaper said, of censor first, ask questions later. Instead of stepping in, it suggested, the social media giants should have let their users read the article and draw their own conclusions.
The editorial also questioned whether the social media platforms were being even-handed in their enforcement. It noted that neither had made any effort to slow distribution of a New York Times story on the president’s tax returns.
“And the Times,” the editorial said, “didn’t say a word about how it obtained that confidential personal data — is there no possible hacking there, Twitter?”
President Donald J. Trump also weighed in.
“So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of ‘Smoking Gun’ emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost,” he tweeted. “It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician.”
The reality is that efforts to slow the story’s spread weren’t all that successful. On the first day it appeared, the article generated more than 600,000 likes, shares or comments on Facebook.
My friend shared that urgent message about the threat to the First Amendment the next morning. Eight hours later, the post was still on her page, and it had been shared at least six more times.
I wonder how many times it would have been shared if social media companies hadn’t tried to intervene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.