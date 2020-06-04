INDIANAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers should be celebrating.
In its first year under head coach Matt LaFleur, the team returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and posted its best record (13-3) since 2011.
But there’s still some reason for concern bubbling beneath the surface. For the third straight year, the offense was ordinary from a scoring standpoint – ranking 15th in the league with an average of 23.5 points.
There were expectations that would be addressed by adding weapons around 36-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFL Draft. Instead, the Packers traded up four spots to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall.
The decision was immediately polarizing, but the fact Green Bay never added a rookie wide receiver in a class deep at the position only added to the fan furor.
Rodgers has said the right things publicly, and the organization repeatedly has spun the move as a spontaneous value grab rather than a targeted effort to put the two-time MVP on notice.
“It was just one of those situations where there were a couple guys targeted that had just previously been picked, and Jordan was the next guy on the board,” LaFleur told ESPN Wisconsin radio last week. “And so we went with the best player at the time.”
That explanation doesn’t fully explain why the Packers felt the need to trade up to make the pick. A pair of wide receivers – Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Southern Cal’s Michael Pittman Jr. – were selected with the first two picks of the second round, three spots after Green Bay’s initial selection at No. 30.
There was a run on wideouts just before the Packers’ pick, however. TCU’s Jalen Reagor went to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21, and the Minnesota Vikings followed immediately with LSU’s Justin Jefferson. Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk was taken by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 25, just before Green Bay went on the clock.
No matter the rationale, Love’s selection will put added scrutiny on Rodgers this fall.
He showed very few signs of decline during his 15th NFL season. In leading the Packers to another NFC North title, Rodgers completed 62% of his passes for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Davante Adams was his top target with 83 catches for 977 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Aaron Jones was second on the team with 49 catches, and wide receiver Allen Lazard was second with 477 yards.
The only major addition to the wide receiver corps was veteran Devin Funchess, who signed a one-year deal after missing all but the opening game of the season in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. Green Bay also drafted Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara in Round 3.
That’s a far cry, however, from the all-in approach some expected as the team chases another Super Bowl title with Rodgers.
“Green Bay’s not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years,” Packers legend Brett Favre said last month on The Rich Eisen Show. “If he plays like we expect him to play, they’ve got a shot with or without a first-round receiver. He’s that good. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don’t think they did that.
“I think they burned a bridge that’s going to be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head.”
Favre, of course, speaks from experience.
His career with Green Bay ended following the 2007 season, two years after the team selected Rodgers with the 24th overall pick.
If history is destined to repeat, Rodgers seems intent on making the most of the championship window he has left with the Packers.
“The window’s open,” Rodgers said after Green Bay lost to the San Franciso 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in January, “and I think we’re going to be on the right side of one of these real soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.