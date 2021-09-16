I really do think the world has gone crazy.
The rules before COVID concerning work and responsibility don’t seem to apply anymore. Shelter workers and volunteers at the Animal Protection League and shelters all across the country worked through the pandemic.
We showed up to care for the animals and continued to provide service because we saw no other option. And yes, many of us were afraid and still are of getting sick, but we came anyway. Nonprofits are struggling to get and keep workers. In the last week I have hired two people and neither showed up. Both were a no-call no-show which seems to be the rule of behavior now.
I have watched our staff struggle to care for the animals when people do not show up. People are stressed and worn out. This problem is compounded because animals are pouring through our doors. We have dogs temporarily in crates, and cats at our 25th Street off-site location because we have no more room at the shelter. More animals require more workers to care for them. Every time any of our staff gets a sniffle or cough we panic and wonder if it’s COVID and if so, how we will continue to care for the animals if our workers are sick and in quarantine?
Very simply, people not showing up to work can and will destroy our economy if this continues. Businesses will close and we will not be able to get products and services we need. But when the business is caring for living beings, whether animal or human, that takes it to a whole new level when workers do not show up. Their very lives depend on workers showing up.
Essential workers across the board are worn out mentally and physically. And yet they continue to come to work. On one day a few weeks ago, we had three people not show up, leaving one person to take care of all of our dogs. I asked for help and help came. One employee came in on her day off, a former employee came on his day off from his other job, and volunteers came throughout the day to provide help. What started off as an awful day and put us in panic mode ended up renewing my faith in humanity as we all worked for a common goal.
As we move into this new world that most of us have no idea how to navigate, I would remind us all to have patience with the people at the work places who do show up. Give us a bit of grace if we don’t return phone calls immediately. The person who normally works the front desk may be out cleaning kennels or getting adoption/foster applications processed. Remember businesses aren’t being lazy sometimes they are simply trying to survive and doing the best they can at the time. Kindness and understanding may be the key to us all surviving this new world.
