ANDERSON — Legislation authored by state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, to make a volunteer program for seniors more efficient and combined into a single program is awaiting the signature of the governor.
Lanane’s legislation was unanimously approved this week by the Indiana House. The bill was sponsored in the House by Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, and will take effect July 1 once signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“The legislation accomplishes three things,” Lanane said Thursday. “It combines two programs, operating out of the same office into one.”
The newly created program, Volunteer Advocates for Seniors or Incapacitated Adults (VASIA), would also require volunteers of the court to partake in professional training in order to serve as court-appointed guardians.
Lanane said volunteers willing to serve as guardians are already required to undergo a background check and receive training.
This will present those that complete the training a certificate to qualify as guardians through the courts, he said.
“The third thing is the guardian is required to file a report with the courts once a year,” Lanane said. “It requires a person-centered plan to address any special needs of the ward and how those needs will be met.”
Lanane said he introduced the legislation at the request of the agency.
“They currently operate programs in 19 counties and want to expand,” he said. “With our population aging there is a need for the courts to have options when it comes to care of those seniors with no family in the area.”
Lanane said the agency requested additional funding, which will be considered during the long session of the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 when the budget is considered by lawmakers.
In 2013, the Indiana Supreme Court established the Adult Guardianship Office. The AGO provides certification, training, and matching grant funds to county courts with certified volunteer advocates for seniors and incapacitated adult programs.
The AGO also provides matching funds to local programs to increase the number of volunteer-based programs across the state. The Legislature appropriated $3 million in fiscal year 2020 and 2021 for the program.
The programs served over 800 vulnerable and incapacitated adults.
