ANDERSON — Frankton was able to tally a last-minute point, but it was not enough as Lapel rolled to a 4-1 team victory in the first round of the Anderson tennis sectional.
The Bulldogs set the tone early by winning the first set on all five courts. Before any other match finished the first set, Lapel senior Jesse McCurdy finished off sophomore Jacob Davenport 6-0, 6-0. This would set the pace for the rest of the match for Lapel.
“It was good to get out there and take care of business,” Lapel head coach Justin Coomer said. “We kind of set the tone early. Jesse always sets the tone. I thought we played well, and I am happy.”
The only team point for Frankton came from a tiebreaking effort from junior Ayden Brobston. Lapel junior Jake Eppert seized control at the beginning by winning the first set 6-1. A complete switch went off and Brobston claimed the second set 6-2.
This forced the match to go to a 10-point tiebreaker to see if the Bulldogs could pull off the clean sweep. Brobston went up 4-3 as Eppert’s stamina faded and fatigue set in. Brobston settled down and finished it 10-3. This proved to be Frankton’s only team point of the day.
“He didn’t win the first time against Lapel, so he has definitely improved,” Frankton head coach Mark Hartley said. “I know it is easy to be discouraged to lose that first set. To be able to bounce back from that shows growth and improvement.”
With only a couple of varsity matches under his belt, Lapel freshman Asher Evelo stepped up and won his first set 6-2. Although Frankton sophomore Eli Maines put on the pressure, Evelo finished the second set up 6-3.
“[Evelo] has only played a couple varsity matches,” Coomer said. “I thought he came out and brought it. You would have never known if it was the first match of the year or sectionals.”
On the doubles end, competition was tighter than the scorecard might indicate. Juniors Trevor Whaley and Cam Gooding for Lapel jumped to a quick lead by going up 6-0 out of the gate. However, junior Mason Robison and sophomore Braxton Walls answered by going up 4-3 in the second set.
“They are ones who tend to hang their head and I tell them to keep fighting no matter what the circumstances are,” Hartley said. “You will have your good days and bad days. I am happy to see them bounce back and fight.”
Despite the momentum shift, the Lapel duo held on and contributed a team point by winning the second set 6-4.
With the victory, Lapel will play at Alexandria on Thursday afternoon in one sectional semifinal.
Elwood will play at Anderson in the second semifinal, with the winners to face off Friday at Highland Middle School for the sectional championship.
Lapel has won this sectional six straight years.
