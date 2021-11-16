Nov. 26;Anderson;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27;at Frankton;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 1;Elwood;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;at Pendleton Heights;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;at Wapahani;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11;Muncie Burris;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Monroe Central;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21;Guerin Catholic;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29;at Northeastern;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;at Madison County tournament;thru Jan. 8
Jan. 14;at Hamilton Heights;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22;Daleville;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29;at Oak Hill;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3;Alexandria;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8;at Heritage Christian;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15;at Sheridan;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;Madison-Grant;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22;at New Castle;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24;Tipton;7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.