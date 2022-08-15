LAPEL BULLDOGS

Head coach: Tim Miller (63-52, 11th year)

Last year: 8-3

Last five years: 40-19

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19, vs. Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Indianapolis Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. North Decatur, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, at Jay County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 38 OPPONENTS

Eastern Hancock (5-5 last year)

Heritage Christian (8-1)

Cardinal Ritter (1-10)

Northeastern (6-5)

Shenandoah (4-5)

Union County (4-5)

Winchester (5-5)

Tags

Trending Video