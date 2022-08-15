LAPEL BULLDOGS
Head coach: Tim Miller (63-52, 11th year)
Last year: 8-3
Last five years: 40-19
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, vs. Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2, at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, at Indianapolis Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. North Decatur, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Jay County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 38 OPPONENTS
Eastern Hancock (5-5 last year)
Heritage Christian (8-1)
Cardinal Ritter (1-10)
Northeastern (6-5)
Shenandoah (4-5)
Union County (4-5)
Winchester (5-5)