During a season fraught with unprecedented challenges, the Lapel football program continued its steady rise.
The Bulldogs posted their best regular-season record since 2008 and returned to the sectional final for the third time in four years before losing a hard-fought battle against Class 2A No. 6 Tipton.
“It’s been a crazy year, not being in school in March and not having a summer,” Bulldogs coach Tim Miller told THB Sports after the loss. “If I would have bet in August, I would not have said we’d get this far in the season. I’m glad we got a chance to coach these kids, this group of seniors got a chance to play for a sectional championship three out of four years.”
Lapel posted a 31-16 record during that stretch and showed it’s a program built to last.
The Bulldogs haven’t suffered a losing season since 2015, and they’ve been able to create new stars seemingly every year.
This season’s standouts included quarterback Brennan Stow, running back Tyler Dollar, wide receiver Tanner Mroz and defensive lineman Parker Allman. Mroz and Allman are among the seniors who must be replaced next fall.
Mroz was named the THB Sports Football Offensive Athlete of the year after catching 51 passes for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns. Always a dangerous attack, Lapel averaged nearly 33 points last year.
Mroz was inspired by some of the stars who came before him.
“I remember growing up, it was always Will Jones and Joe Hart,” Mroz told THB Sports. “They were always the dude, the explosive guys, and I wanted to be one of those guys. I always looked up to players like that, and I was super excited to get under the lights – especially with Coach Miller.”
Hart tragically lost his life in a car crash in early March. But his memory will continue to inspire the program.
Jones just completed his redshirt junior season at Ball State. He rushed for a career-high 89 yards and scored a touchdown during the Cardinals’ Arizona Bowl victory against San Jose State – the first bowl win in school history.
Jones, who has rushed for 477 yards and three touchdowns in his college career, looked up to Hart as a “big brother.”
“We became best friends in the eighth grade,” Jones told The Herald Bulletin. “We started playing football together. He was just that type of person. He was friends with everyone. Joe was the most genuine soul that I ever met.”
A family atmosphere has been a big part of the Bulldogs’ sustained success, and Hart will always be a part of the program.
In fact, the camaraderie of the locker room is the thing Mroz believes he’ll miss the most in coming years.
“I think we had a great season, it was so much fun and it was a great group to be a part of,” he said. “The aspect of how much fun we had and how good we were, it was a fun year all around. That’s what I take from this year.”
