LAPEL — Devin Craig threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for another as Lapel rolled to a 42-8 win over Shenandoah on Friday.
Craig opened and closed the first half with scoring passes to Rylie Hudson. The first came less than two minutes into the contest from 7 yards out, and the second came in the closing seconds as Hudson tip-toed the sideline for a 19-yard score.
In between, Craig also found Nick Witte for a 42-yard scoring strike and added a 1-yard touchdown run. Hudson added a 30-yard interception return in the first quarter as the Bulldogs activated the running clock with a 35-0 halftime lead.
Shenandoah spoiled the shutout in the third quarter as Ethan Loy found Haygen Tomlinson for a 5-yard touchdown.
Freshman Mason Page capped the scoring with his first career touchdown as he scooped up a fumbled punt and ran it in from 25 yards out.
Both teams face stern home tests against top-10 Class 1A teams next Friday as the Raiders (1-2) will host No. 10 North Decatur while the Bulldogs (1-2) will welcome top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran to the Boneyard.
— Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 40, NEW CASTLE 0
PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights’ defense frustrated the visiting Trojans (1-2) all night, and the offense was efficient and opportunistic in the Hoosier Heritage Conference opener for both teams.
The Arabians are 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons, and in victories over Lebanon, Anderson and New Castle, PH has not given up a point.
Isaac Wilson played like a senior, making big plays in the first half when the Arabians took control. On the night’s first possession, he converted a third-and-9 with a pass to Nate Derolf, rushed for a first down on fourth-and-1 and hit Caden Sims with a floater to the corner of the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1.
In the second quarter, he directed a ground assault, gaining 22 yards on three carriers and handing off to Nick Trout for a 15-yard gain and to Dresden Roberts for a 21-yard gain. Kicker Dominic Apo – who made two field goals and four PATs on the night – finished that drive with a 23-yard field goal.
The Arabians got rushing touchdowns from Keaton Jones and Wilson, in addition to receiving touchdowns from Sims and Derolf. And Nolan Souders returned an interception for a defensive TD.
Wilson finished with 52 rushing yards and 71 passing yards.
Pendleton Heights hosts Greenfield-Central next week.
Phil Beebe, for The Herald Bulletin
ANDERSON 26, RICHMOND 3
ANDERSON — Anderson won its first game of the 2023 campaign in its North Central Conference opener.
Each side was heavily penalized in the first half, with a combined 13 flags adding to to the difficulty for either squad to gain any momentum. However, huge plays gave both the Indians and Red Devils (0-3, 0-1 NCC) their respective chances to score.
With a little more than two minutes left in the second quarter, Anderson quarterback Payton Fetty found Dontrez Fuller for a 68-yard gain, setting Anderson up inside the Richmond 10-yard line. Two plays later, Steven Kline ran in from 4 yards out for a 6-0 Anderson lead.
The Fetty to Fuller connection came up big twice as Anderson broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter.
The duo gained 65 yards on one pass play to set up Antavion Reed’s 6-yard touchdown run before Fuller scored himself on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Fuller sealed the game with an interception return for a touchdown in the waning moments.
Anderson (1-2, 1-0) travels to Marion next week.
Kyle Smedley, for The Herald Bulletin
ALEXANDRIA 42, BLACKFORD 7
HARTFORD CITY – The Tigers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 with a dominant victory in their Central Indiana Conference opener.
Alexandria’s high-scoring offense is averaging 44.3 points, and the Tigers have allowed just 19 combined points for the season.
Blackford (0-3, 0-1 CIC) has lost eight straight games dating back to last season and is allowing an average of 44 points per outing.
Alexandria (3-0, 1-0) hosts Elwood next week.
FRANKTON 60, ELWOOD 0
ELWOOD – The Eagles followed up last week’s thrilling victory against rival Lapel with a dominant showing in their CIC opener.
Elwood was shut out for the second straight week and stretched its losing streak to 26 games.
Frankton (2-1, 1-0 CIC) hosts Eastbrook next week. The Panthers (0-3, 0-1) travel to Alexandria.
MISSISSINEWA 48, MADISON-GRANT 22
GAS CITY – The Indians avenged a 27-6 loss last year in Fairmount and handed M-G its first loss of the season.
Mississinewa (3-0, 1-0 CIC) has won six straight conference games dating to last season.
Madison-Grant (2-1, 0-1) hosts Blackford next week.