ANDERSON — A Lapel man has been charged on suspicion of a November 2019 rape in Anderson.
Jesse Taylor Chelli, 28, turned himself in at the Madison County Jail on Monday on a Level 3 felony charge of rape. His bond was set at $20,000 by Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads during his initial court appearance.
Chelli said he was in the process of hiring local defense attorney Zaki Ali.
The Herald Bulletin does not identify the victims of sexual abuse.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Chelli met the woman in 2015 on the Meet Me app and began communicating for about six months.
The woman said in May 2017 the friendship was resumed and they would meet in Lapel.
She said the two never kissed or did anything sexual at this point but that Chelli asked if she wanted to have sex, something she always declined.
The woman told police that on Nov. 15, 2019, she was at home when Chelli sent a message to Meet Me stating he was on his way to see her.
She told investigators Chelli arrived at her house at 10:30 p.m. and there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He reportedly pushed his way into the house and she asked him to leave.
The woman said she was wearing a T-shirt and panties and when she went into the bedroom to put on some pants, Chelli blocked her way and tried to pull her into the room.
She told police that she asked Chelli to stop but he then picked her up and threw her onto the bed.
According to the woman's statement in the affidavit, after performing a sex act, Chelli got up, got dressed and walked out without saying a word.
The woman told police that the next day she got a text message through the Meet Me app from Chelli asking if he came over to her house and that he was “really hammered."
Anderson police tried to contact Chelli for a statement in December 2019 at the Lapel residence but no one answered the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.