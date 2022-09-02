Lapel survived a back-and-forth second half to beat Shenandoah 33-21 Friday night.
Tyler Dollar rushed for four touchdowns for the Bulldogs and finished with 236 yards rushing.
Shenandoah had rushing TDs from Mayson Lewis and Bob Ayres, and Lewis also had an 85-yard kick return for a score.
But the Raiders ultimately committed too many mistakes, including two interceptions and a number of costly penalties.
The first half ended 6-0 before both offenses erupted in the third quarter, which saw four lead changes.
Nick Witte led the Bulldogs’ air attack, catching five passes for 135 yards.
Lapel improved to 2-1, while Shenandoah fell to 1-2.
The Bulldogs visit Indianapolis Lutheran next week, and the Raiders travel to North Decatur.
Phil Beebe, for The Herald Bulletin
FRANKTON 84, ELWOOD 12
FRANKTON — Freshman Nate Luzadder scored the first four touchdowns of his high school career and Austin Nunley scored 3 times in three different ways as Frankton opened Central Indiana Conference play in record fashion.
Frankton (2-1, 1-0 CIC) has won seven in a row against Elwood (0-3) and improved to 15-13 all-time versus the Panthers. This is the first time the Eagles have won two of their first three games since 2018, when they finished 3-8.
Luzadder opened the scoring with a 9-yard run off the opening drive for the Eagles, who never trailed. He added scoring runs of 6, 15 and 11 yards in the first half as the Eagles scored a school-record 70 points in one half of football.
Junior Crew Farrell had a big first half as well for the Eagles, rushing for 148 yards on eight carries, including a 46-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Nunley hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass from Gage Rastetter in the first quarter and — on back-to-back plays 11 seconds apart — scored twice in the second quarter on a 45-yard punt return and a 25-yard interception return.
Rastetter was an efficient 4-of-5 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Aside from two big plays in the first quarter, the Eagles’ defense shut down the Panthers’ offense. Jayden Mullins scored on a 69-yard run, and Caleb La Mar added 52-yard gallop late in the first quarter that cut the lead to 21-12 before the Eagles reeled off 49 straight points to close out the half.
Carson Ward and Tommy Russell added Frankton scoring runs in the second half while Colson Falink was a perfect 14-for-14 on extra-point attempts.
Frankton will look for a 2-0 CIC start next week when it travels to Eastbrook while Elwood hosts Alexandria (2-1) for “Champions Night.” The Panthers will honor previous Elwood greats and will name portions of their field for Logan Church, Kevin Frye and David Tunnell.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
MADISON-GRANT 27, MISSISSINEWA 6
FAIRMOUNT — Tanner Brooks scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, and an opportunistic Argylls’ defense kept the Indians out of the end zone until late in the final period.
Cole Stitt and Maverick Miller also scored on touchdown runs for Madison-Grant, which won its first three games to start the season for the first time since 2007.
Mississinewa (1-2, 0-1 CIC) had won the last nine regular-season games between the schools.
The Argylls (3-0, 1-0) travel to Blackford next week.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 35, NEW CASTLE 0
NEW CASTLE — The Arabians rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in winning their Hoosier Heritage Conference opener.
Colton Frank led the Pendleton Heights attack with four carries for 52 yards and one of the scores. Isaac Wilson (11 carries for 46 yards), Quinton DeVault (10-19) and Jared Hess (6-15) had Pendleton Heights’ other rushing touchdowns.
Eli Arthur returned an interception 35 yards for the fifth score.
Wilson 7-of-11 for 43 yards to lead the passing attack.
New Castle (1-2, 0-1 HHC) has lost six straight against Pendleton Heights.
The Arabians (2-1, 1-0) travel to Greenfield-Central next week.
ANDERSON 28, RICHMOND 0
RICHMOND — The Indians won their North Central Conference opener for the second consecutive season in shutout fashion.
It’s also the third straight win for Anderson in the series against the Red Devils (0-3, 0-1 NCC).
Anderson (1-2, 1-0) hosts Marion next week.
ALEXANDRIA 42, BLACKFORD 0
ALEXANDRIA — The Tigers won their homecoming game in impressive fashion and beat the Bruins for the second straight season.
Blackford (0-3, 0-1 CIC) already has been shut out twice on the young season.
Alexandria (2-1, 1-0) travels to Elwood next week.