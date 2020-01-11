NOBLESVILLE--Lapel's wrestling team had less than a full contingent Saturday at the Guerin Catholic Invite, but those who made it onto the mat gave a credible effort.
The Bulldogs came away with two dual victories in five matches, and seniors Bryan Rodriguez and Teague Scherer recorded 4-1 days.
Lapel defeated Guerin 42-26 in the second round and Rensselaer Central 61-12 in round 3. The Bulldogs' defeats were to Lawrenceburg 50-24 in the first round, and to Tippecanoe Valley 70-12 and Indianapolis Scecina 51-30.
"I thought we wrestled hard," Lapel coach Jake Stilwell said. "We're still taking steps to go in the right direction. We were missing a couple of varsity kids today, so we're still trying to improve."
Scherer, wrestling at 285 pounds, pinned his Rensselaer and Scecina opponents and lost in the Tippecanoe match.
Rodriguez (120) had a fall against Tippecanoe and his defeat was to Scecina.
"Our seniors have been doing this for a while, and it's good to see them translate wrestling into wins," Stilwell said.
Juniors Hunter Morris (220), Grant Morris (160) and Erik Davis (138), along with freshman Alan Buzan (113), all went 3-2 with two pins. Sophomore 152-pounder Kyle Shelton also had two falls.
"Some kids are taking lumps and some are getting better, but every single one of them is wrestling hard every day," Stilwell said. "But as we get older as a team, we'll start to (win more) with everybody, but right now, we're just trying to work through some of these bumps."
Lapel hosts Jay County in a dual meet Tuesday, as well as the Neil Muse Invitational next Saturday.
Five Madison County wrestlers Friday night advanced to the state girls finals out of regional meets.
Anderson senior Desiree King scored two falls in a combined 22 seconds to win the 195 class at the Edgewood regional.
Also at Edgewood, Alexandria sophomore Haylee Hines placed third at 182; Pendleton Heights junior Sarah Dix was third at 126; and PH freshman Jarah Quiroga was fourth at 170.
Elwood senior Kori Wilkey (106) placed fourth at the Maconaquah regional.
The girls state meet is Friday at Kokomo.
