LAPEL BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Tim Miller (70-58, 11 seasons)
2022 Record: 7-6
Postseason Record: 32-39
Sectional Titles: 6 (Last, 2022)
Regional Titles: 0
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 3:20 pm
