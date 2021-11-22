LAPEL – By refinancing two existing bonds, Lapel reduced the water rate increases for improvements to the water system.
Chad Blake, president of the Lapel Town Council, said the projected water rate increase earlier this year was 43%.
He said that because of refinancing the two bonds, the council approved a rate increase of 27%, or an estimated $4 per month for residential customers.
The rate for the first 2,000 gallons is increasing by $2.51 to $11.71 per month; the next 4,000 gallons will increase by $2.28 to $10.63 per month.
Lapel received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to upgrade its water system.
The project was estimated to cost $4.7 million. The project includes installing 10,550 linear feet of water main, completing well improvements and improving water treatment and storage.
The bids received came in under the estimate at a total project cost of $4,173,663.
Thieneman Construction was awarded a contract of $1,992,000 for improvement work on the well and water treatment and storage facilities.
Atlas Excavating has been awarded a $2,181,663 contract for improvements to the water distribution system.
The work on the water system improvements are to be completed by the end of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.