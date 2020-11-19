ANDERSON – In what is a tradition at most major building projects the last steel beam was placed on the Anderson Transit Center.
Workers with Ironworkers Local 22 placed the final steel beam into place Thursday complete with the American flag on one end and a traditional evergreen tree.
Brandon Wolf with Patterson Horth General Contractors said beam signing dates back to ancient times.
He said the evergreen tree symbolizes peace, safety for the workers and future growth.
Local residents and city officials were provided with the opportunity to sign the beam before it was set into place for the $8.5 million bus terminal at the intersection of 13th and Jackson streets.
“This is a project that has been long in the making,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “It dates back almost 25 years and four different mayors thought about doing this.”
Before the Broderick administration decided on the location of the bus terminal several other sites were considered.
“We chose this site in downtown Anderson,” he said. “There has been a resurgence over the last four years of new businesses and housing in the downtown area.”
Wolf said construction of the 16,000-square-foot, three-story building is on schedule to open in the late spring of 2021.
“There were a lot of roadblocks over the years,” Broderick said. “We have worked on it for the past four years.”
Broderick said the city is moving forward to make sure local residents have a good quality of life.
“This shows our commitment to public transportation,” he said. “A city the size of Anderson has to have a sustainable public transit system.”
The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
Broderick said the city has been talking to several people interested in leasing the second and third floors of the transit center.
“We are looking at making some internal changes to make sure we are able to put the type of businesses in there that we want,” he said.
Broderick said the focus is currently on the first and third floors.
He said no decision has been made on the existing bus terminal on Main Street.
“We have had some people show an interest in the building,” Broderick said. “It may or may not be salvageable. We may be better off to have it torn down and use the space for parking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.