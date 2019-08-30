Wabash 36, Alexandria 34
A furious late rally by the Tigers came up just short as the Apaches held on for the narrow victory. Alexandria started the scoring on a Rylan Metz scoring pass to Cade Vernetti and eventually led 21-6 in the first half. But Wabash scored 30 unanswered points to seize control and ran out the final 2:32 off the clock to hang on. Alexandria (1-1) will visit Frankton (0-2) next Friday evening for the Eagles homecoming.
Eastern 42, Madison-Grant 24
The Comets wasted no time getting to work as they found the scoreboard 1:35 into the game. A connection between sophomore quarterback Austin Roberts and senior Elijah Elkins sparked what would be an offensive-heavy performance from Eastern.
Roberts went on to throw for over 140 yards and four touchdowns. He also contributed 39 yards rushing.
The run game became a big factor for Eastern as well with over 270 yards on the ground.
Eastern’s defense proved to be too strong against the Madison-Grant offense in the first half, but the Argylls came out swinging in the second.
Madison-Grant showed up and scored on the first drive of the third quarter. This put the Argylls down 35-12 looking into the fourth quarter.
Although Eastern’s energy did not match the first half’s it was still enough to keep the lead. The Comets put away the Argylls 42-24.
Drew Pierce
Tipton 62, Elwood 14
Tipton football started the second quarter of Friday’s game at Elwood with a 13-6 lead. In under two minutes, that lead swelled to 34-6 as the Blue Devils started to run away with a 62-14 win over the Panthers.
Anthony Reel started the Tipton (2-0) trouncing with two touchdowns in 53 seconds at the start of the second quarter. The second touchdown was set up by a Gerardo Fortuna 23-yard interception return to the 1-yard line.
Elwood (0-2) didn’t roll over in the first half, and in fact, the Panthers nearly took the lead on the opening kickoff. Hunter Scholl looked to have taken a kickoff 85 yards to the house, but it was called back on a hold.
Josh Blackford ended a big scoring drought with a 38-yard return to the endzone after taking the ball from Lyons in a pile. On the next possession, Elwood forced another fumble inside its 5-yard line in an attempt to get some momentum back.
Tipton eventually kept pouring it on, scoring 35 points in the second quarter to take a 48-14 lead into the locker room, capped by a Sam Edwards toss to Drew Pearce for 15 yards to end the half.
Tipton forced the IHSAA’s new running clock rule to come into play early in the third quarter after Edwards hooked up with a wide-open Nate Powell on a go route up the sideline for 20 yards. The running clock comes into play when a team gets a 35-point lead in the second half.
Next up, the Panthers will visit Mississinewa at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Nate Fields
Park Tudor 54, Anderson Prep 6
The Jets fell behind the Panthers 20-0 in the first quarter and never recovered, falling to Park Tudor 54-6. Anderson Prep (0-2) will host Union-Dugger for a 6 p.m. kickoff next Saturday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.