ANDERSON – Clearly stamped on the containers holding the sweet and unsweetened ice tea at Lee’s is the motto “World Famous”.
The readers of The Herald Bulletin have selected the iced tea at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken as the best of Madison County.
“Like it says its world famous,” Jennifer O’Bryant said as she was filling up on some of the iced tea.
“It’s the way they make it,” she said. “It’s freshly brewed and it’s very, very sweet. We do love their sweet tea.”
O’Bryant said if she made iced tea at home she couldn’t make it as good as they do at Lee’s.
“We’ve had sweet tea from Captain D’s, Speedway and other places,” she said. “Lee’s is the best iced tea.”
Diane Mickle and her husband travel to Lee’s from Howard County for their gizzards, but the iced tea is also a draw.
“I’m very particular when it comes to iced tea,” Mickle said. “I don’t like it strong and I don’t like it weak. This is just right.
“There iced tea is good,” she said. “If I came here every day I would have iced tea.”
Lee’s website extols their classic unsweetened or Southern sweet tea make the proper companion to any of our homestyle specialties.
