Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Tipton, Madison, Delaware, Henry, Rush and Decatur Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 8 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&