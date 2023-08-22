Anderson
Anderson Housing Authority meeting noon at 528 W. 11th St.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard, Tipton, Madison, Delaware, Henry, Rush and Decatur Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 8 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT. An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
