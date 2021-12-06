Monday, Dec. 6
Markleville
Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Anderson
Park and Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Zoom.
City Plan Commission (combined November and December meetings), 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Chesterfield
Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.
