Friday, Oct. 7
Daleville
Special session of the board of trustees, noon in the superintendent’s office boardroom, 14300 W. Second St.
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
