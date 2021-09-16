Anderson
Anderson Community Development Corp. meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Board Room, Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St. (Also via, Zoom).
Madison County Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., Union Hall at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Special meeting Common Council, 6:30 p.m.; via zoom and in-person.
Pendleton
Madison County Tea Party meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.
