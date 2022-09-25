Monday, Sept. 26
Anderson
Food pantry, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing while supplies last at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Safety Board meeting 4 p.m. at Council Chambers at Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Alexandria
School board and budget hearing 6:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Community School Corporation Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Daleville
Regular session of the board of trustees 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the superintendent’s office,14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
Utility board meeting 6:30 p.m.; town council 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.