Our granddaughter turned 18 this September. She just went to the license branch and registered to vote. I follow politics faithfully, so I quizzed her on her most important issues.
She said it was climate change and second was gun violence in schools.
It made me proud to know how well she was informed and wanted to have at least a vote for her future.
It is obvious to her that our Republican leaders only care about themselves and making money, not the earth that she will inherit.
I remember when candidate Donald Trump called the Mexican people rapists and killers who are coming to America to take over, our granddaughter wrote a personal letter to Trump's campaign to explain that the Mexican children that she goes to school with were very good people.
She told me that as it was my job to carpool some kids after school. She was excited about her letter.
I knew she was probably not ever going to receive a reply from Trump, so i gently told her to not expect a reply. It was sort of a letdown, but kids move on. Now she will have a chance to vote against Trump. I'm one proud grandpa.
Ronald K. Jones, Anderson
