Now it's my turn. To everybody who voted for President Trump, do you recall the Russians contacting you and asking you to vote for him? I don't. I was watching CNN and they said during the Robert Mueller probe that things were closing in on the president. The only thing that's being closed in is their viewers, as they are lied to 24/7 if it concerns Trump. They lie about Trump's number of lies.
China and Russia governments' controlled news is probably more honest than CNN and MSNBC.
It's no wonder the government took control if they're going to lie all the time. Those two use political activists, while Fox News uses journalists. I watch Fox and I have never heard them pass this virus off as just a cold.
Maybe that's what your fake news tells you. My real news tells me something different. Every day Fox news has more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined. Why?
That's because most people don't like being lied to. Fox showed a clip of MSNBC where Republicans are walking down a stairway and their political activists said they looked pathetic. Fox journalists would never say that about a Democrat.
I feel sorry for CNN and MSNBC viewers. Fox news has been the No. 1 cable news network for 17 years and running. Why do I watch Fox? Because I can handle the truth. What's your excuse?
Jim Anderson, Alexandria
