I was very happy to see that the Madison County Council made a good decision about no tax abatement for the solar farm.
When you start a business you have to account for all the expenses that you have in order to succeed. If they can't pay the taxes then maybe they shouldn't start in the first place. We have owned a business in Anderson for 45 years and we never once received a tax break. During the 2008 meltdown when some of us were trying to survive, a break would have been helpful, but of course we didn't get one nor did we expect one.
It also doesn't help the community to abate the taxes for 10 years when they are not creating that many jobs. It is not this community's responsibility to fund their business.
I see that they are going to try again for the abatement. I hope the Council stays with the decision they made and does not give the abatement. I personally don't think it's fair to the county or city to give such a large break for so long. Property tax is one way of funding our schools and we know we need that in this county.
Margaret Smith, Anderson
