I grew up in Pendleton, but I’ve lived elsewhere, New Jersey, Mississippi, Florida and Germany. I’ve traveled all over the U.S. and Europe but Pendleton has always been home. I love this town. Everything about this town, the people, the park, the schools, the businesses are amazing.
That feeling changed for me when the chief of police for this small town was caught posting racist memes and the like on social media. It made me feel unwelcome in my own home. His posts implied that lynching liberals, transgender and Muslims was a good idea. If you weren’t like everyone else, you should be lynched was the message I received. As I saw the signs around town that stated “I stand with Marc,” a little piece of me died. The town I always thought of as home suddenly felt like an alien location.
Now, with the reinstatement of Marc Farrer as chief of police in a last-minute vote with no discussion seems shady at best. How can we expect new businesses and families to want to move here when the town has a known racist in charge of the police? How can anyone be sure their child is safe when being out of the “norm” is a lynching offense in Pendleton, Indiana?
Please, if you feel like this should not be the normal state of affairs in Pendleton, come to the Town Board meeting and let your voice be heard.
Nancy Clark, Pendleton
