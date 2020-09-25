When speaking about President Trump, lawyer Michael Cohen said, “He projects his sins and crimes onto others, partly to distract and confuse but mostly because he thinks everyone is as corrupt and shameless and ruthless as he is; a poisonous mindset I know all too well.”
This has been Donald Trump’s modus operandi his whole life. He found out lying is a temporary substitute when hiding from the truth. This is something Americans should remember when listening to him push his lies because he is really confessing his sins/crimes.
Trump projects that Americans are protesting for justice with Black Lives Matter because Democrat mayors and governors are too liberal. Reality is he is a racist president who is dividing our nation and corrupting justice to serve him is why protests are happening.
Trump projects that everyone but him is responsible for the coronavirus deaths, massive loss of jobs and disruption of life. Reality is that he is the commander and chief and his awful leadership has got us where we’re at today.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
