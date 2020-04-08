He lives in the shadow of greatness. He seeks no glory for himself. Quiet, gentle, unassuming, yet strong and bold when needed. Sometimes he goes almost unnoticeable yet other times he commands the attention of the room. He's a team player yet is also a leader when necessary. He is the ideal vice president. I am speaking of Mike Pence. A man of godly character and is unashamed of his faith yet does not flaunt it to others. He simply is who he is – wise, moral, brave, yet serene.
He is undisturbed by current events of our society and consistently assures us, both by his words and actions, that our country is going to get through, and overcome, this crisis and we will be a stronger nation more than ever. When Donald Trump chose Pence as vice president, I remember thinking, "What a brilliant choice." And Pence has more than proved he is worthy of the position.
Our country would be in great hands with Pence at the helm. If I were going into battle, I would want Vice President Pence by my side. I would even follow him for I would know he was going in the right direction. Pence may or may not ever be the president of our country, yet one thing for certain, he is our greatest vice president in our nation's history. To those of us who keep abreast of political issues, this is more than obviously true.
Sean Baltz, Anderson
