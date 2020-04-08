Dear Doctor Trump, please shut up and let the experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci speak to Americans. Trump said he knew all along it was a pandemic, yet at one rally he said that it was a hoax by the Democrats to win the 2020 election. He doesn't let Dr. Fauci talk as often because the good doctor comes to the mic and disputes nearly everything Trump just said.
Trump said that his administration has acted faster than all other presidents, when in fact he was warned in January that the virus was spreading fast, and he chose to do nothing because he was worried about the stock market falling and he wouldn't have a good economy for the election this year. Guess what, the economy is in freefall and he has the blood of many Americans on his hands because of his lack of action. Trump was asked if he has consulted with previous presidents, and he said no, but would if it would save one American. With Trump, the buck never stops with him.
Trump said that he inherited some bad rules, and yet in 2018 he put the pandemic group out of action that was designed to help prevent the spread of viruses. I feel sorry for the people who get their news from the Fox network, because all they do is downplay the virus as just a cold.
Jerry L. Hodson, Anderson
