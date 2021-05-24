Redistricting requires fairness
With the census completed, state legislatures across the country will be redrawing districts, and now is the time to call for Indiana’s Republican-dominated legislature to move for an independent commission to do that job.
For too long, both parties – though Republicans in Indiana have been especially adept at it – have used their power to draw gerrymandered districts that are sometimes ludicrously misshapen in order to preserve their dominance in the legislature. That’s not really how democracy is supposed to work. Districts should not be drawn, by either party, to preserve an unnatural and undemocratic hold on power.
Several state legislators, particularly state Sen. Tim Lanane, have frequently proposed plans to create an independent commission to do the redistricting. Gov. Holcomb and some Republican leaders in the Indiana House and Senate expressed support initially. When push came to the proverbial shove, however, that support disappeared in favor of keeping the Republican Party with supermajorities in both houses.
It’s time our legislators did the right thing. It’s time they allowed the redistricting to be based on geography and rationality, not party loyalty. The district I live in, for instance, represented by Greg Pence, stretches from well north of Muncie all the way down to Madison. Other districts are similarly shaped in somewhat odd configurations suggesting something fishy going on, though none looks exactly like the salamander that gave part of its name to “gerrymandering.”
We need a fairer, much more rational way to draw our congressional districts.
Stephen Guy, Daleville
