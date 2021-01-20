All the months of COVID-19 spreading through our state, makes for an anxious, sad population. We needed a bright light to lift our spirits once again.
After 800 years, the Star of Bethlehem returned Dec. 21. That beautiful star led three wise men to the manger where Jesus was born.
This star to many of us is a miraculous sign, a sign from a higher power, a light that still shines over us today.
Juliann Williams, Anderson
