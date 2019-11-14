In Article II Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States: The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
In Article I Section 3: The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.
Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.
To me, treason would be catering to the needs and promoting murdering dictators. Bribery would be owing billions of dollars to China and Russia and paying them back through presidential actions. High crimes would be a president stuffing his bank account with tax money. Misdemeanors would be lying five times a day while in office.
If senators follow their oath of office to protect this nation, this nation will get through this disgrace.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
