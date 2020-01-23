On Dec. 16, 2019, President Trump had been in office for 1,060 days and had told 15,413 lies and misleading statements, which is an average of 14.54 per a day. An impartial Senate impeachment trial will expose he’d lied about what John Bolton called “the Ukraine drug deal,” we can add a few thousand more lies. We know Trump obstructed justice by refusing to turn over evidence and intimidating witnesses that the United States House of Representatives requested.
Senators take an oath to support and defend our Constitution, which includes stopping want-to-be dictators. On Jan. 16 they took another oath to do impartial justice in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald John Trump. If senators vote to block evidence and witnesses that Trump withheld from the House, they too are obstructing justice. A senator obstructing justice is breaking two oaths and shows clearly, they are not working for the good of the nation and should be removed themselves. Will Senators Young and Braun fall on their GOP swords by supporting impartial justice? Will Senators Young and Braun plunge their GOP swords in the back of our nation by blocking justice?
When it comes to sharpness, Trump is a lawn roller in the tool shed but he does realize once out of office, he could be arrested for the felonies he committed. If there’s an impartial trial, Trump won’t be resigning but defecting to Russia.
Americans stand for justice and will die for justice. Scumbags stand for injustice and are willing to let others die for injustice.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
