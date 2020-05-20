I read with distress Mr. Gaskill's endorsement of Victoria Spartz. He seems confused and self-contradictory. He speaks of Victoria fighting "socialism," yet then says she she came from a communist country. Socialism and communism are not the same thing. Her recent TV ad indicates she is simply following politics dogma with no real understanding political meaning.
"Socialism is a scareword they have hurled at every advance the People have made in the last 20 years. ... Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people." Harry S. Truman, Oct. 10, 1952. The United States of America has been a socialist country since at least 1913, and it grows more so every day, even under the Trump administration.
It is no longer a matter of "if." It is now simply a matter of degree. Her ads, attacking "liberals," and espousing her fealty to Trump's Policy of the Moment, is greatly disturbing.
And Sen. Gaskill's endorsement of her equally so. He talks like a conservative, but is in reality a "Republican conservative," not really the same thing these days.
I may indeed change my mind and vote in the primaries now, so that I may cast my vote against Mrs. Spartz and Mr. Gaskill.
David Seal, Anderson
