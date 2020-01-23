A few weeks ago I received a “Legislative Survey” from Indiana state Sen. Mike Gaskill. Included was a question about whether to divert funds for “special needs” education from public schools. This concerned me due to the already underfunded programs for students with disabilities in our schools.
Then there was a question regarding drug testing recipients of unemployment insurance. I requested Sen. Gaskill explain the need, cost and legality of such testing but haven’t received a response.
The drug testing proposal got me to thinking about such a need within Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration. After all, haven’t several high-ranking state officials proved themselves unfit for public service?
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill stands accused of drunkenly groping several women at an Indianapolis bar. Officials from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs were caught misappropriating (self-dealing) funds meant to help veterans in need. A married Department of Child Services official was forced to resign after he was reported to have sent multiple inappropriate texts to an intern. Indiana’s workplace safety director (IOSHA) was recorded telling Amazon warehouse managers how to blame a fatal injury of their employee on the victim. (She also suggested that the victim could have been “on drugs or something” despite the absence of any such evidence. Subsequent toxicology tests came back negative.)
I don’t know what is causing this misbehavior within Gov. Holcomb’s administration. But if Sen. Gaskill and the supermajority Republican legislature wish to test for substance abuse, they should start at the top.
Ernie Hite, Anderson
