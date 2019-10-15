Russia invading Ukraine in 2014 was the first time a European nation has had its border changed by military force since World War II. Russia still occupies Ukraine’s Crimean and is arming pro-Russian Ukraine separatists. Russia’s aggressive actions have gotten them kicked out of the G-8 and sanctions brought against them by every decent nation. Trump is trying to get Russia back into the G-8 and has eliminated Russian sanctions.
President Trump using military aid that keeps Russia out of Kyiv to leverage Ukraine to gain dirt on a political opponent is blackmail. The Republicans control all three branches for Trump’s first two years and only show interest in giving huge tax cuts to themselves and the extremely rich, but not Hunter Biden.
At Trump’s inauguration, he said, “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable” and I agree. Since then he has done every thing in his power to divide America to weaken us.
Tim Mahaffey, Middletown
